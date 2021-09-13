Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

In other news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock worth $303,963.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.