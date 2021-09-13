BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

