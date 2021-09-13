BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BLW opened at $17.37 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $52,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

