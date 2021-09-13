BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE MUC opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

