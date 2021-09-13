BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE MYN opened at $14.25 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

