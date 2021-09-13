BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

