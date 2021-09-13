BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 30th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $815.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

