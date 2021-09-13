Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,555. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

