BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,644 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,644 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 5.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $204,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

