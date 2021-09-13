BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.59.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
