BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

