Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Gap Down to $16.68

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.82. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 1,808 shares traded.

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $607.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

