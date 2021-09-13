Boosted Finance (BOOST) Hits Market Cap of $135,044.96

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00004997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $135,044.96 and approximately $93,815.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00123348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00172983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,119.25 or 0.99930484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.64 or 0.07208398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00889042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

