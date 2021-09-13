Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Receives $48.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BRLXF opened at $31.10 on Friday. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

