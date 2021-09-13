Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of BNTGY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.43. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

