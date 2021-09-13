Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 315,101 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $144,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.06. 140,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,541,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

