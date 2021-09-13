BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $302.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total value of $750,828.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock worth $5,717,330. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

