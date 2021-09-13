BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $650.87 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $605.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.