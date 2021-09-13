BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,365 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $95,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $151.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.