BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $284.05 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

