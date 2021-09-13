Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce $2.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.06 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.24 million, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

AGIO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 347,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,263. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

