Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post $425.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.07 million to $430.50 million. Cable One posted sales of $338.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Cable One by 12.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,990.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,979.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,868.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

