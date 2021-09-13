Brokerages Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,974. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.