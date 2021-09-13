Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.