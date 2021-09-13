Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.63. Enova International reported earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ENVA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.31. 1,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Enova International has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $41.06.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $149,989.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,611 shares of company stock valued at $350,072. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

