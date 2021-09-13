Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $21.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $88.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $89.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $88.20 million, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $88.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%.

FRBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

FRBA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

