Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $132.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.20 million and the highest is $139.00 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $531.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. 264,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,964. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.