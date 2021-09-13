Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.70 million and the lowest is $54.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $235.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $237.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.55 million, with estimates ranging from $215.10 million to $234.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 209,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.