Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $194.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.40 million. Inovalon posted sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after buying an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $46,906,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,472. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.