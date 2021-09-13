Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Intuit reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $13.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.71. 71,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Intuit by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,377,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.