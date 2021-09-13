Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. 1,744,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,522. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after buying an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

