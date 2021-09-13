Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.55 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 135.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.18. The company had a trading volume of 199,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.45 and a 200-day moving average of $310.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

