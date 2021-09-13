Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,280. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 2.17.

About Chuy's

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

