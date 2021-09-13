Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.98 Million

Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $176.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $186.40 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $141.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $659.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $623.53 million, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

