Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report sales of $45.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $46.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $180.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $186.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $188.62 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 90,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

