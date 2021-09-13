Brokerages Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Announce $3.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.18 and the lowest is $3.10. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $11.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.31 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,231 shares of company stock worth $12,999,486 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 239.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.27. 199,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,989. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

