Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Target Price at C$9.10

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of ACB stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 231,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,699. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.