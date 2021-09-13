Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) PT at GBX 424.44

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEZ shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

BEZ stock traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 411.58 ($5.38). 572,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 350.72. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

