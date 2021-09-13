Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $32.77

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,138 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,125 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.59. 1,141,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

