Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) PT at $462.14

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $462.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $13.37 on Wednesday, hitting $480.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.38 and a 52-week high of $500.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $478.24 and a 200 day moving average of $426.71. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

