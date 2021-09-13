Brokerages Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $125.08

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,307. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

