Brokerages Set Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Target Price at $64.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SMFKY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

