Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $56.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.79. 1,688,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,591. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.