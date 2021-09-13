Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00008892 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $66.50 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,064,540 coins and its circulating supply is 16,689,540 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

