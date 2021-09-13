Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $287.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.34. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

