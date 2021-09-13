Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $287.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

