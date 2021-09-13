Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

