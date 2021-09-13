Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Cabot reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of CBT opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

