Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

CLXT stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $152.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.86. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. The business had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calyxt news, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Carr purchased 10,000 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Calyxt by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calyxt by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Calyxt by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

