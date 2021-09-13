Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 425,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,412,228 shares.The stock last traded at $26.15 and had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

