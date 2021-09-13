Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GRID stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 60,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 194.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 126.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

